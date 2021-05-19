Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

RJF stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

