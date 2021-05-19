Raymond James Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 302.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $8,580,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

