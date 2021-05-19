Raymond James Increases Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$1.80

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

