Raymond James Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

