Raymond James Comments on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.92 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.36%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

