Ratecoin Hits Market Cap of $51,885.86 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $51,885.86 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars.

