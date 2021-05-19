Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $223,113.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $223,113.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

