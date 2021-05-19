Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Christina Luconi Sells 5,519 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.