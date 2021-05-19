Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

