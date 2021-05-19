Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 926% compared to the typical volume of 405 put options.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Shares of RL opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.36, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

