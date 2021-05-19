Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

