Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Tops $10.14 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $232,927.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00340422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00180421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00999956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

