RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,468. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

