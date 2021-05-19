RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.