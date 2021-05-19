Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

