Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.82 million.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,171 shares of company stock worth $477,863. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

