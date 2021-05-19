QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.24

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $6.25. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 138,872 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 60.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

