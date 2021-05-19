QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

QUIK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.