Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.