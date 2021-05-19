Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 13,200 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,094.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$273.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.