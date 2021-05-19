QIWI (QIWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect QIWI to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $687.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. QIWI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 64.74%.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

