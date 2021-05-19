QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Shares Up 1%

Shares of QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

About QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.