Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

TTR stock opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.26 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.30 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

