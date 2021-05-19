Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$15.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The company has a market cap of C$647.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.97.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

