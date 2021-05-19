Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by KeyCorp

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.