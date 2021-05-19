Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

NYSE:TD opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

