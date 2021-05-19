Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

RBA stock opened at C$73.84 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

