Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Issued By Wedbush

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).
SFT opened at $7.62 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
