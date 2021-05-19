Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

