Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

PMM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,452. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

