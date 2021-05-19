Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $33.00. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 1,755 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

