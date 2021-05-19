Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

FPLPY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

