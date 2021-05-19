Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.