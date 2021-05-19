ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 8,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

ROM opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

