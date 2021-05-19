Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

