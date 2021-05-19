Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.19.
Prime Mining Company Profile
