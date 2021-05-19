Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

