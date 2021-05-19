Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
APTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 5,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $473.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
