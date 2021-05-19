PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Critical Analysis

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 21.93% 13.76% 3.91% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

67.2% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PPL and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 9 3 0 2.25 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $32.41, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than PPL.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.77 billion 2.90 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.97 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

PPL beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

