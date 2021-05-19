Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $87.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 328,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.