Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POST. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $116.59 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,885.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

