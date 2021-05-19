Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POST. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.
Shares of POST opened at $116.59 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,885.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.