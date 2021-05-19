Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

POSH opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $5,559,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

