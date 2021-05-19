Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of POSH opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $7,187,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

