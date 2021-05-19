Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

