Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 201,986 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD makes up about 15.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

