Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Himax Technologies accounts for approximately 6.1% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HIMX opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

