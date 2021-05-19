Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $145.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12-month low of $77.61 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 656.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $17,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $8,994,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.