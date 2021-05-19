Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCOM. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

