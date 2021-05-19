Pluton (PLU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Pluton has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $753,698.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $11.95 or 0.00027883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

