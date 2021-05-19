Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

