Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $28.05

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $30.30. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,076 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $833,840.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.